

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $1.08 billion, or $1.06 per share. This was lower than $1.17 billion, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $5.63 billion. This was up from $4.81 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.08 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $5.63 Bln vs. $4.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX