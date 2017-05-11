

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $227 million, or $0.54 per share. This was down from $252 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.01 billion



CA Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $227 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX