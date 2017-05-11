

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company expects Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to decrease in a range of 5 percent to 3 percent as reported and 4 percent to 2 percent in constant currency. At March 31, 2017 exchange rates, this translates to reported non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.35 to $2.40. Total revenue is expected to increase in a range of 2 percent to 3 percent as reported and 3 percent to 4 percent in constant currency. At March 31, 2017 exchange rates, this translates to reported revenue of $4.12 billion to $4.17 billion.



The company noted that its outlook for fiscal 2018 includes the acquisition of Veracode, assumes no further material acquisitions, and includes incremental interest expense associated with the company's March 2017 senior notes issuance.



