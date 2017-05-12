

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - German healthcare company Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) on Friday confirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook for double-digit growth in earnings and sales.



At the annual general meeting, the company said it continues to expect net income to grow in the range of 19 percent - 21 percent and sales to grow in a range of 15 percent - 17 percent.



For the year 2020, the company projects net income between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros, and sales between 43 billion euros and 47 billion euros.



In Germany, Fresenius shares were trading at 78.54 euros, up 0.27 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX