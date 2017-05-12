NUAN Stock: In Bullish AlignmentOn May 10, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock surged higher following an earnings announcement that was filled with a slew of good news. Aside from beating earnings expectations, Nuance stock raised guidance for fiscal 2017. And if that news was not good enough, it also announced a strategic partnership with Lexmark. This slew of good news caused NUAN stock to pop by 7.76% on the day.What if I told you that there were indications that implied that such a move was in the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...