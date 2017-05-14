

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A New Jersey family en route to a birthday celebration in Las Vegas claim that they were booted off from a JetBlue flight after dispute over where to store a birthday cake brought on board.



The family says that they were kicked out of the flight despite compiling with instructions to move the cake to the floor.



Meanwhile, the airline confirmed the incident that happened on May 3 aboard JetBlue Flight 611 before takeoff from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The airline claims that the family was removed due to their 'behavior demonstrated a risk for additional escalation in air.'



The family has published a video taken during the incident. However, the airline argues that the video does not describe the whole story.



According to the airline, the family allegedly placed the cake in an overhead bin reserved for emergency equipment and 'refused multiple requests from the crew to remove the items.'



Instead of immediately complying, 'The customers became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember's fitness to fly,' the airline said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX