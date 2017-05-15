

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 net income attributable to the company increased 8.5 percent from last year to 800.1 billion yen. Earnings per share grew 11.6 percent from last year 390.94 yen.



Operating income increased 14.2% to 1.54 trillion yen.



Operating revenues, meanwhile, declined 1.3 percent from last year to 11.39 trillion yen.



Mobile Subscriptions were 74.88 million, a net increase of 3.92 million.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects attributable net income of 830 billion yen, an increase of 3.7% year-on-year. Earnings per share would be 414 yen, up 5.9%. Operating income is expected to increase 3.3% to 1.59 trillion yen. Operating revenue would be 11.75 trillion yen, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX