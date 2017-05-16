

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 9.7 percent stake in business services provider Conduent Inc. (CNDT) in the first quarter and sold out of Allergan Plc. (AGN) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN).



Icahn disclosed in a regulatory filing that he raised his stake in truck-maker Navistar International Corp.. The changes also reflected the takeover of Federal-Mogul Holdings by his publicly traded company Icahn Enterprises LP. (IEP).



Icahn increased his stake in Herbalife Ltd.(HLF), which he has been acquiring against the backdrop of a public feud with hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. Pershing Square Capital Management, run by billionaire Ackman, has a short position in the nutrition supplements distributor.



