

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC), a cyber security company, Tuesday reported that it has blocked nearly 22 million WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints, providing full protection for Symantec customers through its advanced exploit protection technology.



The WannaCry ransomware attacks targeted and affected users in various countries across the globe by encrypting data files on infected computers and demanding users pay a $300 ransom in bitcoin to decrypt their files.



Symantec Endpoint Protection and Norton customers are fully protected from WannaCry by multiple layers of advanced protection.



Symantec said the protection of its customers was enabled in part due to the integration of real-time threat intelligence shared across both Symantec Endpoint Protection and the Blue Coat ProxySG, which provided real-time threat awareness across the endpoint, network and cloud.



Symantec has posted a webinar with details on the WannaCry ransomware threat and how customers can protect themselves.



Mike Fey, president and chief operating officer at Symantec, said, 'Our proactive network protection and advanced machine learning technologies provided real-time, zero-day, protection for all SEP and Norton customers when WannaCry was released last week. And, our Global Intelligence Network automatically shares WannaCry intelligence between Symantec endpoint, email and Blue Coat network products, providing full protection across all control points, including the cloud.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX