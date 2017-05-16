

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) were gaining around 4 percent in the early morning trading in London after the British telecom major reported Tuesday a pre-tax profit in its fiscal 2017, compared to a loss last year, despite lower revenues. On an after-tax basis, the company recorded wider loss amid hefty impairment charge related to Vodafone India.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company expects, excluding Vodafone India, to grow adjusted EBITDA on an organic basis by 4 percent-8 percent, implying a range of 14.0 billion euros to 14.5 billion euros at guidance FX rates.



Vittorio Colao, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We expect to sustain our momentum in the coming financial year, generating free cash flow of around €5.0 billion. Our confidence in the outlook is demonstrated by another 2 percent increase in our dividend.'



Vodafone announced a final dividend per share of 10.03 euro cents, up 2 percent. The total dividend per share for the year would be 14.77 euro cents, also up 2 percent year-on-year.



On March 20, the company announced an agreement to merge Vodafone India with Idea Cellular in India. The proposed merger will create a new champion for Digital India, while capturing synergies with an estimated net present value of $10 billion, the company said.



For the year, profit before tax was 2.79 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 190 million euros. Vodafone India is now excluded from Group figures.



On an after tax basis, including Vodafone India, the company recorded attributable loss of 6.30 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 5.41 billion euros. Basic loss per share was 22.51 euro cents, compared to loss of 20.25 euro cents a year ago.



Loss for the year from continuing operations was 1.97 billion euros, narrower than last year's loss of 5.13 billion euros.



The latest annual results included an impairment charge of 3.7 billion euros, mainly recorded in respect of the company's investment in India.



Adjusted profit before tax was 3.27 billion euros, compared to 2.90 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 8.04 euro cents, compared to 6.87 euro cents a year ago.



Group adjusted EBITDA was at 14.1 billion euros, slightly lower than 14.2 billion euros a year ago. Organic adjusted EBITDA was up 5.8 percent. Adjusted EBITDA including India on a guidance basis up 3.4 percent to 15.8 billion euros.



Group revenue decreased 4.4 percent to 47.63 billion euros from 49.81 billion euros a year ago, primarily due to foreign exchange movements.



Service revenue decreased 3.7 percent to 43.0 billion euros, while organic service revenue grew 1.9 percent.



In London, Vodafone shares were trading at 219 pounds, up 3.74 percent.



