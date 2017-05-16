

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



Date: 16 May 2017



+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Share Incentive Plans | +-----------------+---------------------------+----------------+---+-----------+ |Period of return:|From: |13 November 2016|To:|13 May 2017| +-----------------+---------------------------+----------------+---+-----------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |312,459 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |0 | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date | | |of the last return (if any increase has been | | |applied for): | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted |12,103 | |under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):| | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |300,356 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------+--------------------------------+ | Name of contact: | Ali Johnson, Company Secretary | +------------------------------+--------------------------------+ | Telephone number of contact: | 0207 399 0326 | +------------------------------+--------------------------------+



Date: 16 May 2017



+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Savings Related Share Option Plan | | |(SAYE) | +-----------------+----------------------+----------------+---+----------------+ |Period of return:|From: |13 November 2016|To:|13 May 2017 | +-----------------+----------------------+----------------+---+----------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |140,701 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |0 | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any increase| | |has been applied for): | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |15,311 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet|125,390 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



Date: 16 May 2017



+------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Executive Incentive Plan | | |(EIP) | +-----------------+------------------------------+-------------+---+-----------+ |Period of return:|From: |20 March 2017|To:|13 May 2017| +-----------------+------------------------------+-------------+---+-----------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)|350,000 | |from previous return: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) |0 | |has been increased since the date of the last | | |return (if any increase has been applied for): | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted |0 | |under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |350,000 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



