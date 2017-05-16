MAGIX releases SOUND FORGE Pro MAC 3 and announces new versions of SOUND FORGE Audio Studio, and SOUND FORGE Pro

It's official: The SOUND FORGE community will be pleased to hear that MAGIX has committed to upgrades for the entire SOUND FORGE family of products. Currently under development by engineering teams in the US and Germany, new upgrades begin to arrive this month with upgrades for the entire line slated for completion within the next 12 months.

SOUND FORGE Pro Mac 3 marks the beginning. Support for 64-Bit float/192kHz/32 channels high-resolution audio, sample-accurate editing, enhanced professional-level filters and processing and disc-at-once Red Book Standard audio CD authoring makes SOUND FORGE Pro MAC 3 the perfect tool for audio processing and mastering on macOS. Version 3 adds several new features including loudness metering and the iZotope Plug-ins RX Elements and Ozone 7 Elements.

A new, 64-bit version of SOUND FORGE Audio Studio follows at August 8, 2017. Top features include: Improved DSP-algorithms for native audio effects, slice-oriented edit mode providing a dynamic way to edit wave files, VST3 compatibility and enhanced accessibility.

After 4 years without a new version, SOUND FORGE Pro 12 is expected to roll out end of 2017. Teams in both Berlin, Germany and Madison, Wisconsin have set a goal to raise the bar for audio editing and mastering in version 12.

"For years, the name SOUND FORGE has defined the industry standard for top-tier professional audio recording, editing, and mastering tools," said Gary Rebholz from SOUND FORGE team. "But we're not satisfied with relying on our reputation, so our teams in Berlin and Madison, now join together to renew a commitment to carry on this unparalleled legacy. Audio pros and enthusiasts alike will continue to rely on SOUND FORGE for years to come."

The latest version of SOUND FORGE Pro Mac 3 is now available online for $299/€299.

Press material

Screenshots

Packshots

Mood graphics

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About SOUND FORGE

In May, 2016, MAGIX acquired the SOUND FORGE product line, along with other video and audio products. The choice of audio professionals the world over, SOUND FORGE continues to provide the essential tools needed to record, edit, enhance, and deliver high-resolution audio with speed and accuracy.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005810/en/

Contacts:

MAGIX Software GmbH

Marion Brock

Tel. +49 30 293 92 -200

E-Mail: presse@magix.net