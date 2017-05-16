

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) said that president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from the company and the H&R Block Board of Directors effective July 31, 2017.



The Board of Directors appointed Tom Gerke, currently the General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, to be the interim president and CEO, beginning August 1, 2017.



The company said it is considering both internal and external candidates, and has retained Crist|Kolder Associates to assist in the search for a permanent president and CEO.



