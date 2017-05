FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Staples (SPLS) have come under pressure during trading on Tuesday, slumping by 3.8 percent. Earlier in the day, Staples hit its lowest intraday level in over a month.



The drop by Staples comes after the office supplies retailer reported first quarter adjusted earnings that matched expectations but on weaker than expected revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX