

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a Telecommunications, Media, and Construction company, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the group was 38 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 180 million euros.



Adjusted attributable net loss was 30 million euros, compared to loss of 137 million euros a year ago.



Current operating loss was 67 million euros, narrower than prior year's 140 million euros.



Sales for the quarter increased 5 percent to 6.85 billion euros from 6.53 billion euros a year ago.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook. Bouygues said it expects to continue to improve its profitability in 2017 driven by all business segments.



Bouygues Telecom confirmed its 25% EBITDA margin target for 2017 and set a new free cash flow a target of 300 million euros in three years' time.



