sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 17.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,48 Euro		-0,071
-0,12 %
WKN: 915272 ISIN: US1924461023 Ticker-Symbol: COZ 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,16
58,60
09:55
58,24
58,67
09:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP58,48-0,12 %
DEXIA SA12,639+1,51 %