

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Dexia (DXBGF.PK, DEX.L) and Cognizant (CTSH) announced they have signed a Letter of Intent relating to exclusive discussions regarding a long-term agreement for Cognizant to become Dexia's strategic provider of information technology and business process services for capital markets and credit operations in France and Belgium. Under the proposed agreement, Cognizant will enable Dexia to digitally transform its operations at enterprise scale by simplifying, modernising, optimising and further securing Dexia's technology infrastructure, including implementing a managed services platform for credit operations.



Dexia is a 94.4% State-owned Belgian-French banking institution under the direct prudential supervision of the European Central Bank within the framework of the SSM.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX