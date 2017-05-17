

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - DuPont (DD) and The Dow Chemical Co. (DOW) said that Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) has granted conditional regulatory approval of their proposed merger of equals.



CADE's approval of the merger is subject to the implementation of remedies that maintain the strategic logic and value creation potential of the transaction for all stakeholders. The remedies include the divestment of a select portion of Dow AgroSciences' corn seed business in Brazil, including some seed processing plants and seed research centers, a copy of Dow AgroSciences' Brazilian corn germplasm bank, the Morgan brand and a license for the use of the Dow Seeds brand for a certain period of time.



Dow and DuPont continue to work constructively with regulators in the remaining relevant jurisdictions to obtain clearance for the merger, which they are confident will be achieved. The companies continue to anticipate closing the merger between August 1, 2017 and September 1, 2017, with the intended spins to occur within 18 months of closing. The companies expect that the first step of the intended separation process will be the spin-off of the Materials Science Company.



