

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $3.0 billion, or $0.60 per share. This was higher than $2.9 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $11.9 billion. This was down from $12.0 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.0 Bln. vs. $2.9 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $11.9 Bln vs. $12.0 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.62



