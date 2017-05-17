

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's has issued an apology after hundreds of viewers complained about its television advert that exploited the feelings of children who bereaved parental death.



The fast food giant's 90-second ad shows a boy talking to his mother about his dead father as he tries to find something in common with him.



However, the mother suggests that the father and son have little in common, as both of them had different eye color, physical appearance and interests.



However, when the boy and his mother arrive at McDonald's and he orders a Filet-O-Fish sandwich and the mother says 'That was you dad's favorite too.'



Several viewers expressed disgust at the advert on social media.



'Not one to be easily offended, but new McDonalds advert is cynical exploitation of a deeply emotional situation for brand promotion,' one tweeted.



Another said: 'I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you!'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX