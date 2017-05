The U.S. dollar starts to break down. As suggested by this article published by InvestingHaven's research team gold and dollar close to bullish or bearish trend, back in April, the U.S. dollar and the gold price were very close to start a new trend. Both gold and the dollar were moving in a similar type of triangle pattern. As they were approaching the apex it was clear that a new trend was about ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...