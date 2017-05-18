

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG's (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) chief executive officer Carsten Kengeter said that it is currently quite difficult to think about large exchange mergers, after having to break off the merger talks with London Stock Exchange.



'After having to break off the merger talks with London, as you might imagine, it is currently quite difficult to think about large exchange mergers. But that does not mean acquisitions, partnerships, and investments are no longer possible. Wherever value creation is possible, we will continue to grow in this way,' Carsten Kengeter said at the company's annual general meeting.



The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft decided to distribute a dividend of 2.35 euros for each no-par value registered share carrying dividend rights for the fiscal year 2016.



The company is planning to implement a 200 million euros share buy-back programme in the second half of 2017.



In late March-2017, the European Commission prohibited the recommended all-share merger between London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Börse.



