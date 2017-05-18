

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cook Group plc (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) reported a pretax loss of 314 million pounds for the six months ended 31 March 2017 compared to a restated loss of 284 million pounds, previous year. Loss to equity holders of the parent was 267 million pounds or 17.4 pence per share compared to a loss of 265 million pounds or 17.3 pence per share, prior year. Underlying loss from operations (Underlying EBIT) was 177 million pounds compared to a loss of 163 million pounds. On a like-for-like basis, Underlying EBIT was up 1.1% for the period.



Fiscal year Group revenue was 2.99 billion pounds, increased by 3% from 2.92 billion pounds, restated prior year, as growth to Spain and long haul destinations offset lower demand for Turkey. On a headline basis, Group revenue increased by 12%.



The Group said its trading for the Winter 2016/17 season closed out in line with expectations. Thomas Cook Group continues to expect full year underlying operating result to be in line with current market expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX