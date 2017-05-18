

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L) reported pre-tax profit of 7.1 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 25 March 2017 compared to 9.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 4.6 pence compared to 3.6 pence. Group underlying profit before tax was up 1% to 19.7 million pounds from 19.6 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 9.3 pence, flat year-over-year.



Fiscal year revenue was 667.4 million pounds compared to 682.3 million pounds, down 2.2% due to lower shipments to partners. Worldwide sales were up 6.3% at 1.22 billion pounds with total UK sales down 0.1% and UK like for like up 1.1%.



The Board of Mothercare plc has concluded that given the cash investment required to deliver the strategy the company will not pay a final dividend for 2016/17.



