

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Remedy Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held pharmaceutical company focused on bringing life-saving treatments to people affected by central nervous system diseases and injuries, announced that Biogen (BIIB) completed an asset purchase of its Phase 3 candidate, CIRARA. Biogen made an upfront payment of $120 million to Remedy and may also pay additional milestone payments and royalties.



The target indication for CIRARA is large hemispheric infarction, a severe form of ischemic stroke where brain swelling often leads to disproportionately large share of stroke-related morbidity and mortality.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted CIRARA Orphan drug designation for severe cerebral edema in patients with acute ischemic stroke. The FDA has also granted CIRARA Fast Track designation.



