The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting met in Paris La Défense today under the chairmanship of Mr. Philippe Varin and approved the resolutions submitted to a vote by the Shareholders.

In particular, the Shareholders:

approved the financial and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and the allocation of results in their entirety to retained earnings, entailing the non-payment of a dividend;

approved the regulated agreements;

issued a favorable opinion on the components of the compensation due or allocated for the financial year 2016 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code of Corporate Governance.

approved the compensation policy applicable for financial year 2017 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with legal provisions;

appointed two directors proposed by the French State, Mrs. Marie-Solange Tissier and Mrs. Florence Touïtou-Durand;

authorized, as every year, the Board of Directors to buy back Company's shares, for a legal period of 18 months, up to a limit of 10% of the Company's share capital.

During this meeting, management presented the progress made on the group's strategic roadmap. In this respect, it has been indicated that the target sequence of events aims at:

carrying out the capital increases reserved for the French State for AREVA SA and NewCo 1 during the 3rd quarter of 2017, as soon as the preconditions set by the European Commission in its decision of January 10, 2017 are fulfilled;

during the 3rd quarter of 2017, as soon as the preconditions set by the European Commission in its decision of January 10, 2017 are fulfilled; closing the sale of the exclusive control of New NP2 to EDF at the end of 2017, after the fulfillment of the preconditions stipulated in the share purchase agreement signed on November 15, 2016.

MORE ABOUT AREVA

AREVA supplies high added-value products and services to support the operation of the global nuclear fleet.

The company is present throughout the entire nuclear cycle, from uranium mining to used fuel recycling, including nuclear reactor design and operating services.

AREVA is recognized by utilities around the world for its expertise, its skills in cutting-edge technologies and its dedication to the highest level of safety.

AREVA's 36,000 employees are helping build tomorrow's energy model: supplying ever safer, cleaner and more economical energy to the greatest number of people.

1 NewCo: temporary name of the entity which combines all of the operations of AREVA related to the nuclear fuel cycle, whose legal name is New AREVA Holding.

2 New NP combines the operations of AREVA NP, excluding the OL3 contract and the means necessary for its completion, and, as applicable, certain component contracts affected by serious anomalies which might be identified in connection with the quality audit in progress.

