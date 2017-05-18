

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - German discount supermarket chain Lidl announced its plans to open its first U.S. stores next month.



Lidl, which is one of the world's largest retailers, is set to open its first stores in the United States on Thursday, June 15.



'We are excited to open our first stores in the United States in a few short weeks,' said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US. 'Lidl is grocery shopping refreshed, retooled and rethought to make life better for all our customers.'



Lidl also unveiled the location of 20 stores that will open during the summer of 2017. Lidl plans to open up to 100 stores across the East Coast that will create total of 5,000 U.S. jobs by next summer.



According to a report in Fortue, Lidl, a retailing giant in the Europe with about 10,000 stores, could generate about $8.8 billion in sales by 2023, citing a 2016 forecast by Kantar Retail.



