

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $861 million, or $0.79 per share. This was up from $376 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 44.9% to $3.55 billion. This was up from $2.45 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $861 Mln. vs. $376 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 129.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 132.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $3.55 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 44.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.6 to $3.75 Bln



