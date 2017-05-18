

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $725 million, or $3.39 per share. This was up from $560 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $48.71 billion. This was up from $46.68 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $725 Mln. vs. $560 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.5% -EPS (Q4): $3.39 vs. $2.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.9% -Analysts Estimate: $3.00 -Revenue (Q4): $48.71 Bln vs. $46.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.75 to $12.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX