

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $143 million, or $0.36 per share. This was higher than $127 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $3.44 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $143 Mln. vs. $127 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $3.44 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX