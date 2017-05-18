

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said Thursday he respects Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's decision to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as Special Counsel to oversee the investigation of Russian meddling in the presidential election but reiterated his claim that the probe is a witch hunt.



During a press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Trump also once again said there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia.



Trump argued that the Russia investigation is dividing the country and suggested the focus should be on the progress that has been made in the early days of his administration.



'We have to get back to running this country really, really well,' Trump said. 'My total priority, believe me, is the United States of America.'



Trump flatly denied that he asked former FBI Director Comey to drop a federal investigation into links between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russia.



The president also shrugged off the talk of impeachment by some of the left, saying he thinks it is 'totally ridiculous.'



Commenting on his controversial firing of Comey, Trump said he expected the decision to be well received by Democrats due to their criticism of the former FBI Director.



Trump indicated he plans to announce his nominee for FBI Director 'very soon' after saying earlier in the day that former Democrat-turned-independent Senator Joe Lieberman is among the top candidates for the job.



Responding to questions from reporters about the recent scandals, Trump repeatedly sought to turn the conversation back to progress on jobs and plans to repeal Obamacare and cut taxes.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX