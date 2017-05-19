

Travis Perkins plc ('the Company') announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the admission to the Official List and admission to trading of a block listing of 500,000 ordinary shares of 10p each. These shares, which rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue, will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the exercise of options under the Travis Perkins 2012 Savings Related Share Option Scheme.



