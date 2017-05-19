

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SUPERVALU INC. (SVU) and Unified Grocers Inc. said that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, with respect to SUPERVALU's proposed acquisition of Unified Grocers.



The early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies a closing condition for the transaction. The transaction is also subject to approval by Unified Grocers' shareholders.



Unified Grocers has set June 22, 2017 for its shareholder meeting. The acquisition is currently expected to close in late June, and remains subject to other customary closing conditions.



