

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - At its Aerospace Investor Showcase today in Morristown, N.J, Honeywell (HON) will highlight its expectations for accelerating long-term organic growth in Aerospace due to increasing demand for its industry-leading technologies, wins on key OEM platforms, and broad portfolio of connectivity and service offerings. It is optimistic about the Aerospace business.



'Our industry-leading installed base, innovative new technologies, and improving end markets are expected to drive a 3-4 percent average growth rate over the next five years in Aerospace, with a long-term segment margin target of 25 percent,' said Tim Mahoney, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace.



The company anticipates that more than 5,000 planes will be equipped with Honeywell broadband technology by 2018, bringing passengers and pilots the same reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi you get at home thanks to our JetWave satellite communications technology.



