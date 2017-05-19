sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,427 Euro		-0,004
-0,93 %
WKN: A0HMWZ ISIN: GB00B0HX1083 Ticker-Symbol: G8R 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEMFIELDS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEMFIELDS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,444
0,458
14:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEMFIELDS PLC
GEMFIELDS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEMFIELDS PLC 0,427-0,93 %