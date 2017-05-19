

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it is investing $350 million in its Livonia Transmission Plant, adding a new transmission to expand its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains as part of the company's plan to fortify its core automotive business.



The company will create or retain 800 hourly jobs to support production of the new transmission. Ford expects to begin adding jobs late this year, with the majority coming next year and in 2019.



The investment in Livonia Transmission Plant is in addition to $1.4 billion and 500 created or retained hourly jobs announced for the plant in 2016 to support production of a new 10-speed transmission for the 2017 F-150 Raptor and certain other F-150 trucks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX