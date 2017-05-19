

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Rathbone Brothers Plc | |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+----------------------------+----------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Rathbone Investment Management Ltd | |the | Rathbone Investment Management | |notification obligation: (iii) | International Limited | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | Rathbone Nominees | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | BNP Paribas | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 18/05/2017 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 19/05/2017 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Below 10% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | | |if possible +---------+-----------+---------+----------------+---------------+ |using |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting|% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting +---------+------+---------+------+--------+ | | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------+ |5p Ordinary | | | | | | | | |Shares |5,079,702| 5,079,702|5,028,084| N/A |5,028,084| N/A | 9.92% | | | | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+ | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument|rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A +-------+------+ | | | | | | N/A | N/A | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | 5,028,084 | 9.92% | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC* | | | |Rathbone Investment Management Ltd 9.91% | | | |Rathbone Investment Management International Limited 0.01% | | | |* Rathbone Brothers Plc is the holding company of the above | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A | |to hold: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| N/A | |voting rights: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | Total voting rights used as a denominator: | | | 50,696,817 | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Emma Mulhearn - Compliance Department | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| 0151 236 6666 | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



