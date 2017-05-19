

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence strengthened for a third consecutive month in May to its highest level in nearly a decade, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Friday.



The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -3.3 from April's -3.6. Economists had forecast a score of -3.



The latest reading was the highest since July 2007, when the score was -1.9.



The corresponding index for the EU edged up to -3.3 from -3.4. The reading was the highest since April 2015, when it was -2.4.



The final figures will be released along with the economic sentiment data on May 30.



