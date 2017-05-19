

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Now Google photos comes with added smart features of sharing and printing. The latest upgrade has added facial recognition as well as Google Lens.



With more than 500 million users, the app offers shared libraries for automatic sharing of photos to assigned members. The App can identify persons in your photos and shall suggest sharing.



At the developer conference Google I/O, Anil Sabharwal of Google said that one can opt for automatic sharing or to prevent sharing. Those who have no Google Photos will receive sms notification. Android, iOS and web will have sharing tab.



Photo books will be another attraction from Google Photos. One can choose for physical album of best photos uploaded to Google Photos. The seven inch album with a soft cover costs $9.99, while a 9-inch hard cover album can be availed at $19.99. There will be 40 photos in a 20 page book. Additional pages will cost extra.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX