

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), the world's largest coffee retailer, is testing ice cubes made from coffee. The coffee ice cubes are only available at select locations for less than a dollar.



According to ABC News, quoting Starbucks spokesperson Holly Shafer, Starbucks is testing coffee ice cubes at just over 100 locations in St. Louis and Baltimore, a 'very small test' compared to 25,000 outlets that the coffee chain runs.



'It's one of several tests going on,' Shafer said. 'Our scale allows us to test things quickly to see what's next.'



'Customers can add ice that's been made using Starbucks coffee to any iced espresso or brewed beverage for 80 cents,' Shafer said.



If you are impatient and want to try the coffee ice cubes now itself, then you can make it at home. Starbucks had last year provided step-by-step instructions on how to make coffee ice cubes and it is a very easy process too. You just need some brewed coffee and an ice tray.



