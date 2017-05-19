

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a substantial increase, following the sharp pullback of the previous two days. The market climbed back above the 9,000 points level, after falling below it during yesterday's session. Despite the rebound, the market still finished the trading week with a loss.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.94 percent Friday and finished at 9,022.51. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall loss of 1.1 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.05 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.00 percent.



Adecco was one of the few losers on Friday, ended the day with a loss of 1.4 percent. The stock was under pressure due to reports that Google is planning a search engine to help users find employment.



Travel retailer Dufry soared 4.9 percent after Richemont revealed a 5 percent stake in the company. Richemont finished higher by 1.2 percent.



Food group Aryzta rallied 4.2 percent after appointing Dublin Airport Authority Chief Executive Kevin Toland as its new chief executive.



Sika climbed 2.2 percent and Lonza advanced 2.1 percent. Swatch gained 1.8 percent and Vifor Pharma rose 1.6 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in positive territory. Novartis rose 0.1 percent and Roche added 0.7 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished higher by 1.6 percent.



