WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Dynegy (DYN) have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Friday, soaring by 24.2 percent. Earlier in the session, Dynegy reached a three-month intraday high.



The jump by Dynegy comes after the Wall Street Journal reported Vistra Energy (VST) has approached the electric company about a possible takeover.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX