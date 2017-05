SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Gap (GPS) has turned lower over the course of the trading session on Friday after seeing initial strength. Shares of Gap are currently down by 3.3 percent after hitting their lowest intraday level in over three months.



The downturn by Gap comes even though the company reported first quarter results that exceeded expectations and raised its first-half guidance.



