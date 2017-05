WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drug distributor McKesson (MCK) continues to see significant strength in late-day trading on Friday after an early move to the upside. After reaching its best intraday level in almost seven months, McKesson is currently up by 8.2 percent.



The strong gain by McKesson comes after the company reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX