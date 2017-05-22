Metrics Q1-2017 Q4-2016 Q1-2016 Net Sales $891.8Mln $330.8Mln $876.1Mln Gross margin 9.4% 2.4% 31.7% Net income (loss) $9.1Mln $(750.8)Mln $195.6Mln EPS/(loss) per share $0.09 $(7.22) $1.90 Non GAAP net income $26.4Mln $129.1Mln - Non GAAP EPS $0.25 $1.24 -

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) are well below their 52-week high of $51, but have rallied more than 35% in the last one month.First Solar is a provider of comprehensive photovoltaic solar systems, enabling a cost-effective solution of an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation.The Company has a well-established presence in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia-Pacific and India, and is developing its business in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.A change for the betterThe Company's current Series 4 thin film photovoltaic (PV) module, which was launched in 2014, has a nominal power rating of roughly 117 watts per module. In a bid to reduce structure costs and installation costs and increase energy efficiency, the Company came up with a new model namely, Series 5, 365-watt solar module, last June.However, First Solar abandoned its plan of transitioning to Series 5 module in November of 2016, after finding that the cost to manufacture Series 5 module will be more than that of the Series 4 module. At the same time, the Company decided to accelerate Series 6 solar module production to 2018, thereby enabling the production of solar modules with a larger form factor, better product attributes, and a lower cost structure.The transition to Series 6 product is progressing as planned, and over the course of 2017 and 2018, the existing production facilities will be converted to Series 6 production and the current Series 4 product will be phased out.The commercial production of Series 6 modules is scheduled to start in 2018. The manufacturing cost of Series 6 module, which has a peak power output of more than 400 watts, is expected to cost 40% lower than Series 4.Progress in turnaround.Given the fact that the Company is in the year of transition, let's get you the financial results of the recent first quarter to check how it has fared against the prior quarter and the comparable year-ago quarter.Looking ahead to full year 2017, the Company expects net sales to range between $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion and non GAAP EPS range of $0.25 to $0.75. Gross margin for the year is anticipated to be in the range of 12.5% to 14.5%.In 2016, the Company had net sales of $3.0 billion; non-GAAP EPS of $5.17 and gross margin of 23.85%.Agreements & projects.Early in the year, First Solar entered into a 5-year collaborative sales agreement with Zorlu Holding, A.S., a Turkish business and industrial conglomerate, to distribute its photovoltaic modules in 26 selected markets.In March of this year, First Solar reached a financial close for Manildra Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia to deliver 48.5 megawatt. Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in the first half of 2017.Shares of First Solar took a beating in 2016, losing over 50% of their value, due to challenging market conditions, massive restructuring and no clear direction on President Trump's energy policy. However, the shares have gained more than 13% since the beginning of this year, and with a massive retooling underway, is First Solar on its way to regaining its shine?Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX