

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) Monday said it has signed a share purchase agreement to buy Biolink, a German manufacturer of specialty adhesive tapes. The company did not announce the financial details of the deal.



Biolink, founded in 1997, develops and produces environmentally friendly solvent-free acrylic resin adhesive tapes for a variety of applications in the aeronautic, automotive and other industrial markets, mostly in Europe.



The company noted that Biolink has unique skills in the development of adhesive solutions working closely together with its customers and partners.



Saint-Gobain said this Biolink acquisition will accelerate the growth of Saint-Gobain's performance plastics business in the fast growing adhesives market, after taking over H-Old in Italy at the end of 2016.



