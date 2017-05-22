

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV), A provider of technology, equipment, and services to oil and gas industry, announced Monday that it is entering into a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to form a joint venture in Saudi Arabia. The JV will manufacture high-specification drilling rigs and advanced drilling equipments.



In the joint venture, NOV will own a 70% interest, while Saudi Aramco will own 30%.



The memorandum of understanding, which includes a detailed commercial term sheet, remains subject to final negotiation.



The joint venture will manufacture high-specification land rigs, rig and drilling equipment, and offer certain aftermarket services. Additionally, the companies announced their proposed joint venture will establish a training center to develop Saudi technicians to maintain and operate the sophisticated drilling technology produced by the venture.



The JV will be supported by a commitment from the recently announced Saudi Aramco Nabors Drilling Company to purchase fifty onshore drilling rigs over a ten-year period. The joint venture will have the opportunity to supply, through an exclusivity agreement, Saudi Arabia, GCC and MENA region.



