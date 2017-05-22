

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced its phase III RADIANCE trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of ozanimod, an investigational oral, selective S1P 1 and 5 receptor modulator, in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis, met the primary endpoint in reducing annualized relapse rate, compared to weekly interferon ?-1a. The company said the overall safety and tolerability profile was consistent with results from the recently completed phase III SUNBEAM RMS trial and previously reported phase II trials.



Celgene said, a New Drug Application submission to the U.S. FDA, based on the combined SUNBEAM and RADIANCE trials for relapsing multiple sclerosis, is expected by the end of 2017.



