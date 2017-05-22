

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced the company has issued a redemption notice for approximately $1.72 billion of its 2019 and 2020 US dollar-denominated notes and commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to approximately $781 million of its five 2021, 2022 and 2025 US dollar-denominated notes.



The Group said its bond purchase plan is part of the ongoing capital management plan and follows the successful completion of a series of $7.5 billion US dollar-denominated note redemptions and repurchases in 2016.



