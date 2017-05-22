

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said that as part of its efforts to further reduce gross debt, it has launched a bond purchase plan for up to $2.5 billion.



Under the plan, Rio Tinto has issued a redemption notice for about $1.72 billion of its 2019 and 2020 U.S. dollar-denominated notes and commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to about $781 million of its five 2021, 2022 and 2025 U.S. dollar-denominated notes.



The company noted that today's announcement is part of its ongoing capital management plan and follows the successful completion of a series of $7.5 billion U.S. dollar-denominated note redemptions and repurchases in 2016.



Rio Tinto has issued a notice of redemption for all of its 9.000 per cent notes due 1 May 2019 and for all of its 3.500 per cent notes due 2 November 2020 issued by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited.



The company noted that approximately $1.719 billion in aggregate principal amount is outstanding, and the redemption date is 21 June 2017.



Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc and Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited are making cash tender offers to purchase up to approximately $781 million of the outstanding securities. The offer for the securities will expire at midnight New York City time on 19 June 2017, unless extended.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX