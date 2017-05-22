

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) announced its board has received a preliminary nonbinding proposal letter from Charles Zhang, chairman of the Board of the company, to acquire all of the outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares of the company, including Class A ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares for $21.05 in cash per Class A or Class B ordinary share, or $42.10 in cash per ADS.



The Board intends to form a special committee consisting of independent directors to consider the proposal.



